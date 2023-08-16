Rhys Daniel Hurst, aged 23, of Brookhill Road, Ramsey, has appeared in court charged with theft.
The offence is alleged to have been committed between January 15 and May 18 this year.
He was represented in court by advocate Darren Taubitz.
Mr Taubitz said that medical information was awaited and asked for an adjournment until September 7 in relation to that.
The advocate also said that Mr Hurst was looking to put forward a bail address in Scotland and asked for the case to be brought back to court on August 17, for that application to be made.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact witnesses, and not to leave the island without court consent.