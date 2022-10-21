Subscribe newsletter
A 33-year-old man who assaulted his partner has been put on probation and given a restraining order.
Michael Hussain Baker grabbed the woman by the throat after a row over music she was playing escalated.
He pleaded guilty to common assault and was put on probation for six months and given a 12-month restraining order.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that police were called to an address at Ballagyr Lane in Peel, where Baker was living with the woman on October 17.
The woman at the address said that her partner, Baker, had assaulted her.
When officers arrived the couple were both sitting calmly on the couch, but the woman said that she had been playing music on the patio when Baker had turned it off.
She said she turned it back on but turned the volume down.
Baker was then said to have turned it off again and thrown a speaker onto the grass.
The woman said he pushed her in the chest, causing her to fall over.
She got up and grabbed him by the hair but he then grabbed her by the throat.
She said that she had suffered two large cuts to her neck which had been caused by Baker’s nails.
The woman also had a cut to her eye but said that she was unsure how that had occurred.
During a police interview, Baker handed in a prepared statement claiming his partner had an issue with alcohol and had pushed him on several occasions.
He said on the night in question, he had asked her to turn the music down but she had turned it up.
Baker admitted he had lost his temper and had pushed his partner, but claimed she had then lunged at him and tried to grab his testicles.
He said that she grabbed his hair and continued to try to grab his testicles so any injuries caused to her were due to him trying to keep her at bay.
A probation report said that Baker had been a soldier until 2017 and had no history of violence towards women.
Baker told probation that the relationship had been up and down, but he hoped to apologise at some point and rekindle it.
He was said to have been in custody since his arrest as he had no address to go to, but would be suitable for assessment for a place at Tromode House, the probation accommodation.
The report said that Baker had suffered a traumatic event in 2019, details of which were not read out in open court.
It concluded that probation supervision would be the most suitable sentence as Baker would benefit from further assessments.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs within seven days.