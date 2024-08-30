A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to community service for his part in a mass brawl at 1886 Bar and Grill.
Jonathan Watson admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and was ordered to do 80 hours’ unpaid work by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
We previously reported that the fracas took place at the Regent Street night spot in Douglas on March 17 at around 6.45pm.
Watson was involved in an altercation between a group of people and security staff at the pub.
During a melee, Watson was said to have pushed a bouncer inside the pub, then once outside, clenched his fist, as if he was preparing to throw a punch.
Afterwards, the head of security at 1886 Bar said that the melee was the worst behaviour he had dealt with at the pub, and that had it not been for the fast response of the police, security staff may have been badly beaten.
One bouncer said in his statement that ‘there were punches and kicks everywhere’ from what felt like ‘five to 10 different people’.
Another man involved, Brian Graham Lowther, aged 24, of Heather Crescent, Pulrose, appeared in court in May and was fined £700 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises in relation to the same incident.
Watson, who lives at Palace Terrace in Douglas, was represented in court by advocate Helen Lobb, who said that her client was not a man who usually drinks, but had been out after a family christening.
Ms Lobb said that Watson had not been the instigator of the incident and had initially become involved in a peacekeeping role.
‘He has reflected on his behaviour and is not drinking any alcohol,’ said the advocate.
'He is a young man with a bright future, wishing to go to college, and realises he could jeopardise that.'
A probation report assessed Watson as a low risk of reoffending.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £20 per week, deducted from benefits.