A 39-year-old man has been fined £150 for being drunk in a public place.
Robert John Bell admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that police were called to the Villa Marina colonnade on August 26, at 5.04am, after receiving a report of a man sleeping on the ground.
When officers arrived, they found Bell, who lives at Richmond Grove in Douglas, slouched against a wall.
They made numerous attempts to engage with him and obtain his details but were unable to.
An ambulance was called but Bell was then said to have become more aware of what was going on.
He was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and had glazed eyes.
Police arrested him due to concerns over his ability to look after himself.
Defence advocate Winston Taylor said that the defendant had been at a friend’s funeral the day before, then gone out for drinks after work the following day.
He said that he had gone to the Grandstand, then to 1886 bar and recalled sheltering under the colonnade when there was a deluge of rain.
Bell said he thought he must have fallen asleep but the next thing he remembered was waking up in a cell.
Magistrates ordered him to pay the fine and costs forthwith.