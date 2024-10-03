He admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, as well as possessing an offensive weapon, and will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the victim was at the garage in Union Mills, filling his vehicle with fuel.
He said that he went into the Spar shop, then returned to the garage.
Hodgson was said to have come out of the garage and hit him in the head with a metal tube, which then resulted in a scuffle on the ground.
The victim suffered a cut to his nose and swelling to the back of his head, but was said to have refused treatment from an ambulance, so no medical evidence was currently available.
The victim said that he believed the attack had been sparked by jealousy over his relationship with a woman.
When Hodgson was interviewed, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that the weapon had been a hollow tube, used in caging for gas cannisters.
Mr Glover submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
However, Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Hodgson, who lives at Glen Close, to the higher court where he will make his first appearance on October 11.
Bail has been granted with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.