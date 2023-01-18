Donovan Bradley Kitching, aged 38, of Tynwald Street, Douglas, has appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He has previously denied two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of resisting arrest.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on January 12.
He was represented in court by duty advocate Peter Taylor, who said that Mr Kitching’s chosen advocate was unavailable.
Mr Taylor asked for an adjournment until January 24 which was granted.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.