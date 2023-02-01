Ivan Muzik, aged 53, and Joanne Marie Collister, aged 49, both of Marathon Road, Douglas, have appeared in court jointly charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on November 18 and involve 988.5 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £19,770.
Mr Muzik was represented in court by advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge who asked for an adjournment until February 7, to allow time for discussions with the prosecution.
Peter Taylor represented Ms Collister and said that his client was ready to proceed but as it was a joint charge, would have to wait for the adjournment.
Bail continues for both.