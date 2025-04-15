A local advocate, and a businessman and his wife, have been cleared of perjury charges.
John Wright and Paul Anthony Bell had previously appeared in court in December 2022 entering not guilty pleas to the charges.
Mr Wright, aged 68, had denied two counts of perjury and one count of conspiring to commit perjury, while 59-year-old Mr Bell had pleaded not guilty to the same three charges, as well as two charges relating to undischarged bankruptcy.
Mr Bell’s wife, Sarah Louise Bell, aged 60, had also denied the three perjury charges and has also been cleared.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently heard that the prosecution had reviewed the matters and was offering no evidence.
A written submission was made to the court setting out the reasons in full.
The prosecutor said that it had found that the evidential threshold was not met for two of the defendants, and that it was not in the public interest to pursue a prosecution against the third.
None of the defendants were required to attend court but were represented by their advocates.
Mr Wright, of Douglas, was represented by advocate Lawrie Gelling, while Mr and Mrs Bell, who live at Manor Park in Onchan, were represented by Jim Travers and Peter Russell.
Mr Travers said that it was respectfully submitted that this was a prosecution that was misconceived from the outset.
Ms Gelling and Mr Russell said that they had nothing to add but would be submitting costs applications.
All three advocates asked for 28 days to file costs application, and the prosecution will be given 28 days after that to respond.
The prosecution will have until May 20 to respond to any costs application.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood dismissed all the charges.