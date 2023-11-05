Two men accused of importing thousands of pounds worth of heroin to the island have been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Frank Harrison, also known as Jones, aged 41 , of Brisbane Street, has denied the allegation, as well as possessing the drug with intent to supply.
Shaun Robert Milligan, aged 47, of Manor Woods, is charged with the same two offences, as well as two money laundering offences, dangerous driving, and failing to stop for police.
He is yet to enter pleas to the charges.
It is alleged that a postal package containing the heroin was delivered to Mr Harrison’s address on July 17.
He is then alleged to have met up with Mr Milligan and both men were later arrested.
Heroin weighing 375.6 grams was found, which police valued at between £37,500 and £75,000, depending on how it was to be cut with other substances.
Mr Harrison said that he didn’t know what was in the package.
More than £20,000 in cash was also found, which is the subject of the money laundering allegations against Mr Milligan.
The two men will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
No bail applications were made and both are remanded at the Isle of Man prison.