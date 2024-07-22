An ambulance driver will face a trial in summary court on October 21 after denying careless driving.
Kenneth Martin Blackburn, aged 59, of Westbourne Drive, Douglas, crashed into a tree on October 24 last year.
His Mercedes Sprinter vehicle hit the tree as it was approaching a stop sign, at South Drive in Strang.
The ambulance was on its way to the accident and emergency department at Noble’s Hospital, carrying a patient at the time.
A vehicle examiner concluded that the ambulance had no fault.
Mr Blackburn was a bank worker for the ambulance service.
He was represented in court by defence advocate James Peterson.
The defence say that the vehicle concerned had been taken off the road the previous day after noxious smells were detected in the driver cab.
It had then been put back on the road but documentation relating to the issue was being sought.
The trial will be held before magistrates.
Bail continues.