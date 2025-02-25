An amorous Doberman has landed the pensioner who owns him with a court appearance.
Eighty-seven-year-old Richard Ean Gorry Wilson appeared before magistrates admitting having a dog which had caused annoyance or alarm.
The case is a civil matter rather than a criminal offence.
Two other allegations, of failing to keep a dog under proper control, which had been alleged on February 26 and May 26 last year, were withdrawn.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that the complainant in the case was walking her dog, a one-year-old Dalmatian called Clover, at Upper Duke’s Road in Douglas on January 7.
She said that a large, muzzled Doberman, named Bronson, ran towards Clover, struck her in the abdomen, and pinned her to the ground using his paws.
The woman said that the animal was out of control, but she managed to get him off her dog.
The following day, Wilson, who lives at Woodbourne Road in Douglas, was interviewed at police headquarters and said that he had been out walking his two-and-a-half-year-old Doberman called Bronson.
He said that he had radio controlled e-collar, and had been training Bronson off the lead at the top of the field at the time of the incident.
Defence advocate David Reynolds said that Bronson had then been taken from Wilson’s care by the police for six months following the incident, without any powers to do so.
Mr Reynolds said that his client had spent six weeks attending the police station daily, asking about his dog and had even lodged a Petition of Doleance, in an attempt to get him back.
He said that it had then been confirmed that there was no power to retain the dog, so he had been returned unexpectedly, but without explanation or an apology from the police.
Mr Reynolds said that the police had had Bronson longer than Wilson had had him, and he had been held at the MSPCA in a kennel.
The advocate said that the offence which was admitted had occurred in an area where dogs were allowed off leashes, and that his client had believed that Bronson was friends with Clover but it was not the dog he thought it was.
Mr Reynolds went on to say that Clover’s owner had confirmed that her dog was in season and that Bronson had been amorous in his advances.
The advocate said that the police appeared to have an issue with Wilson having the Doberman because of his age, and concerns over his ability to manage him, but that Wilson was still a very physically able man.
‘Clearly there are lessons he can learn. But the police have treated him like a criminal and this is not a criminal matter,’ said Mr Reynolds.
‘They’ve completely ignored him throughout these proceedings, with no apology.
‘The dog now has issues with anxiety as he was in a kennel for six months.
‘This is a man who takes great care and the police have made no reference to this.’
Magistrates issued an order for the dog to be kept under proper control.