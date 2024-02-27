A 36-year-old Douglas man has admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
Robert John Ward was arrested by undercover police officers as a result of ‘Operation Nightjar’.
The covert operation ran from July to November last year and involved undercover officers targeting Isle of Man dealers selling class A drugs, predominantly around licensed premises.
The constabulary has said that a total of 19 people were charged with drug-related offences as a result of the operation.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood committed Ward to the Court of General Gaol Delivery where he will be sentenced on a date to be set.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Ward was linked to another defendant, Gemma Louise Barlett, who was committed to the higher court on February 20, after she pleaded guilty to eight drug-related offences.
Undercover officers were at Jaks Bar on Loch Promenade in Douglas on September 30.
They spoke to Ward, who lives at New Castletown Road and introduced himself as ‘Bobby’, about getting cocaine and he said he could arrange it.
One of the officers went outside with Ward, to Granville Street, where Bartlett then arrived in a Ford Fiesta.
She handed over two wraps of cocaine, weighing 0.61 grams and 0.62 grams, to the undercover officer in exchange for £200.
On October 7, one of the officers spoke to Ward again and contact was made with Bartlett via Snapchat. She sent a message asking: ‘What are you after?’
The officer then arranged to meet her outside Tower House in Douglas, where she sold him two more wraps of coke, weighing 0.8 grams and 0.9 grams, for £200.
Ward and Bartlett were both subsequently arrested.
Prosecutor Mr Swain submitted that the case should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing, as several other defendants arrested during ‘Operation Nightjar’ already have been.
Ward was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers, who agreed that the case should go to the higher court and said that a basis of plea would be submitted before sentencing.
Mr Travers said that his client was not a dealer and had not physically supplied any drugs, and that the prosecution had accepted this.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Ward to the higher court where he will make his first appearance on March 8.
Bail continues.