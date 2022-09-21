Another cannabis user banned from driving
A drug user who drove while under the influence of cannabis has been fined £800 and banned from driving for two years.
Nathan Thomas Kelly admitted the offence and was also ordered by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police followed the 37-year-old while he was driving a Ford transit van after seeing him overtaking at Kate’s Cottage on the Mountain Road.
He was stopped at Hillberry Corner in Onchan and officers reported a smell of cannabis coming from the van.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug and Kelly, who lives at Palatine Road, Douglas, was subsequently arrested.
He told police that he had smoked cannabis the previous evening.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced a result of 2.3.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and his co-operation with the police.
Mr Glover said that it was a low-level reading but the inevitable ban would impact on his client’s job as he travelled to remote locations.
The advocate asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes also ordered Kelly to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £50 per month.
Since drug wipes tests have been available to the police earlier this year, dozens of people have appeared before the courts charged with driving under the influence of cannabis.