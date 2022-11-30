An apprentice mechanic whose car ended up on its roof after a crash has been put on probation for six months.
Curtis Davey admitted dangerous driving on the Ballamodha Straight and was also banned from driving for 12 months by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that 18-year-old Davey was driving his Volkswagen Golf on June 11 at 4.25pm.
He passed his test in February 2022 and was on R plates until February 2023.
Another driver said that Davey pulled out in front of him on the Ballamodha Straight.
A cyclist who was coming in the opposite direction said that he saw Davey’s Golf coming at speed, travelling far too fast for an upcoming corner.
As Davey went around the corner, the cyclist said he heard a screeching sound and then saw the Golf upside down in the middle of the road.
Three passengers got out of the vehicle and the cyclist said he heard Davey on his phone, saying: ‘I’ve had a massive crash. I’ll lose my licence over this. I was going way too fast.’
A vehicle examiner later deemed that three of the Golf’s tyres were not roadworthy.
During an interview at police headquarters, Davey, who lives at Birchleigh Close, Onchan, handed in a prepared statement.
In it, he said that he had been momentarily distracted by one of his passengers, which caused him to drive into a ditch.
He said that he was unaware of any faults with the car’s tyres and that he would not have driven it if he had known about them.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing and said that there had been no indication of any serious injuries during the incident.
A probation report reiterated Davey’s claim that he had been distracted by one of his friends which had caused the crash after a momentary loss of control. The report said that Davey had completed a mechanics course at the University College Isle of Man and hoped to become a mechanic.
He was said to have recently started working in a job involving him working with vehicles as an apprentice.
The probation report recommended a probation order as the most appropriate sentence, saying this would allow time to get to know Davey and look at minimising the risk of him coming back to court.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers urged the court to follow the recommendation of the report, saying that his client was passionate about his job.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Davey: ‘You were driving with three passengers. You risked not only your life but their lives as well.
‘You should consider yourself and your friends very lucky.’
Davey was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban and to pay £50 prosecution costs.