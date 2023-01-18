Haydyn Leigh Harris admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to the Regent Street night spot in Douglas on December 18 at 3.10am, after a report of a group of males fighting.
Harris was said to be one of them and was described as agitated and acting disorderly.
Police reported that he was slurring his words, smelling of alcohol, and had glazed eyes.
The 18-year-old apprentice plasterer complained that he had been punched, but when asked to calm down, swore and said: ‘No, cos he started on me. I’ve done nothing wrong. I’ve been arrested for nothing.’
CCTV footage was said to have shown Harris, who lives at Buck’s Road, attempting to headbutt another male during the earlier altercation, but he denied this.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that he had no previous convictions.
‘The behaviour was not pleasant but we would submit it was at the lower end for disorderly behaviour,’ said the advocate.
‘Mr Harris said he had been hit and he denies attempting a headbutt, but he admits they were scuffling.
‘He regrets the language used towards the police and is very apologetic.’
Mr Taylor said that Harris had spent eight hours in custody, and asked the court to treat the offence as a one-off and not to impose any licensing ban.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes agreed to spare the teenager a ban.