A man who rowed with a woman then brawled with four men outside Jaks has been handed a suspended sentence.
Billy Robert Sumner admitted provoking behaviour and was also given a one year licensing ban by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
We previously reported that witnesses outside Jaks saw 27-year-old Sumner arguing with a woman on September 4, at 1am.
A male tried to intervene but Sumner lunged at him and hit him in the face.
The woman pushed Sumner away, but he then pushed her back and tried to punch her but didn’t make contact.
A second male then got involved and Sumner exchanged punches with him.
Two more men then also joined the melee and Sumner tried to attack them.
The fracas ended with Sumner being pinned on the ground by one of the men.
Two of the males had bloody noses and one had a hand injury.
Sumner, who lives at Empire Terrace in Douglas, was arrested and during an interview at police headquarters, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
In September 2022, Sumner was jailed for 14 weeks for provoking behaviour and threatening behaviour, after he attacked a man in Strand Street and abused a Spar shop assistant.
In August 2021, he was jailed for 18 weeks for spitting in a police officer’s face.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty plea.
Mr Kermode stressed that the provoking behaviour related to Sumner’s actions towards the woman initially, and was not related to the subsequent brawl, as he had not been charged with affray.
‘Mr Sumner would say he was being set upon by a number of individuals,’ said the advocate.
‘The lady involved didn’t make a formal complaint to the police.
‘He accepts he had been drinking in 1886 then Jaks.
‘An issue developed over a personal matter but he accepts he could have handled things in a different way.
‘The provoking behaviour element ceased at the moment the four men intervened.
‘Mr Sumner has asked me to apologise to all concerned. He is sorry for his conduct that evening.’
Mr Kermode went on to say that the defendant was working with the drug and alcohol team and would benefit from probation supervision.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood sentenced Sumner to 14 weeks’ custody, suspended for 18 months.
She told him: ‘What is clearly at the root of your offending is alcohol.
‘You need to not drink.’
Sumner was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay at a rate of £10 per week,