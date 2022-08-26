Armed forces officer kicked a man in the face at a wedding reception
A 29-year-old has admitted assault causing actual bodily harm after kicking a man in the face at a wedding reception.
Matthew Thomas Wyatt, who is an officer in the armed forces, will be sentenced on October 7 at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He was previously charged with assault causing wounding but on Thursday this was downgraded to the ABH charge.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the victim had suffered a cut to his chin and two chipped teeth.
Wyatt, whose address was given as care of Greenlands Avenue, Ramsey, was said to have been at the wedding party on August 6 at Amisfield House in St Jude’s.
The victim was said to have been involved in an argument with Wyatt which resulted in a struggle between them.
While the victim was sitting on the floor Wyatt was said to have kicked him full in the face.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Defence advocate David Clegg submitted that the case was borderline as to whether it should be committed.
Mr Clegg said that his client had no previous convictions, the offence had involved one blow which had been described as glancing, and that the chipped teeth had been caused by the victim’s mouth snapping shut.
The advocate said that Wyatt had been wearing lightweight loafers at the time rather than any heavy footwear, although he said it was conceded that a kick with a shod foot was an aggravating feature.
Mr Clegg said that there had been no premeditation and his client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
The advocate said that Wyatt was a non-commissioned officer in the armed forces but now faced losing his rank and even possibly his career.
Mr Clegg asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Wyatt to the higher court for sentencing.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions not to contact witnesses, to contact probation, and not to leave the island without court consent.