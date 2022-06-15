Assaulting a woman at a taxi rank lands offender with criminal conviction

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 59-year-old man who assaulted a woman at a taxi rank has been fined £600.

Brian Mark Corlett pushed his victim into a window causing her to fall onto the ground during a row.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered Corlett to pay £100 compensation to the woman and £125 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Corlett, who lives at Ballamillaghyn, Mount Rule, was outside Elegance Taxis in Market Street, Douglas at 2.20am on May 29.

He got involved in a row with a woman there with the two seen shouting at each other.

Corlett was then seen pushing her in the neck, causing her to fall against a window and then to the ground.

He left the scene but police arrested him shortly later on Crellin’s Hill and he said: ‘She assaulted me first.’

When interviewed at police headquarters, Corlett said he must have been responsible but then answered ‘no comment’ to other questions.

In court he pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault on a female.

Defence advocate Kate Alexander asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and his lack of previous convictions.

She said: ‘Regrettably Mr Corlett’s recollection of the incident is somewhat limited. It was a push rather than a grip.

‘Although he left the scene, this was because he was told to go away by someone from Elegance Taxis.

‘It wasn’t a case of him legging it, he was told to go away.’

Ms Alexander went on to say that Corlett was a family man who runs a business and cares for his elderly mother.

‘He has never been in trouble before at nearly 60 years old. He is shocked and disgusted at the way he has behaved,’ said the advocate.

‘Speaking to him it is clear it has had a profound effect on him. He has been unable to sleep with this constantly going around in his mind.

‘He is disturbed by his lack of recollection and recognises alcohol has played a part and he does not intend to consume alcohol going forward if it has this effect on him.’

Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks told Corlett he had taken into account that he had reached the age of 59 without any convictions and said: ‘I will deal with it as a case of drink in, sense out.’