A man suffered a fractured eye socket after being attacked at Hills Meadow Industrial Estate, a court has heard.
Maxwell Timothy Dawson punched his victim repeatedly, who was sitting in a car at the time, as he reached in through the window.
He then entered a guilty plea to the new charge, with the lesser charge being subsequently dismissed.
Thirty-four-year-old Dawson, who lives at Main Road, Crosby, knew the victim previously, but they had just bumped into each other at Hills Meadow, outside a builders merchants, on July 18 by chance, at around 8am.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the two men had initially spoken, and Dawson was alleged to have called the man a thief.
He then reached into the man’s van and repeatedly hit him in the face.
The victim was said to have suffered three chipped teeth, and bruising to his lip and eye socket.
The eye injury was later diagnosed as a left zygomatic arch fracture.
Ms Carroon submitted that the offence was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Dawson was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover, who said that a basis of plea had been submitted, but it had not been accepted by the prosecution.
Mr Glover argued that the case could be dealt with in summary court, saying the incident lasted around 10 to 15 seconds, and taking into account his client’s credit for his guilty plea.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and Dawson will appear at the higher court on October 17.
Bail continues.