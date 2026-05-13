A motorist who narrowly avoided a head-on collision with a bus has been fined £1,650 for dangerous driving.
Luis Andre Rodrigues Ramos was overtaking another bus near the Blackboards, in his BMW.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that the defendant was driving a grey BMW 530d on Fairy Bridge Road on November 26, at 6.05am.
He was heading south and was behind a Bus Vannin bus as he reached the Blackboards.
After the junction at Orrisdale, Ramos started to overtake, approaching a slight left-hand bend.
However, another Bus Vannin bus was coming in the opposite direction and had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision with the BMW, as Ramos accelerated to complete the manoeuvre.
The incident was reported to police and the defendant attended a voluntary interview at police headquarters.
Ramos said he had been on his way to a climbing gym in Ballasalla, but when he started the overtake he couldn’t see any oncoming traffic.
He said he’d accelerated because he felt it was safer to complete the manoeuvre, but denied he'd driven dangerously.
Ramos admitted that he was ‘shook up’ by the incident.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that Ramos wanted to apologise to the court, the bus drivers, and the passengers.
‘It seems as if this was very close to being a head-on collision with a bus.
‘Bearing in mind you were accelerating, it could have been catastrophic.’
Ramos, who lives at Ballaquark in Douglas, must also take an extended driving test after his ban, and pay £50 prosecution costs.