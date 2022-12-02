A 43-year-old man has been fined £300 after a punch-up in a bedsit.
Steven John Cannon fought with another resident at his Empire Terrace address in Douglas and the two men had to be separated by the landlord’s son.
After Cannon pleaded guilty to provoking behaviour, magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that a 999 call was received by police on November 18 at 10.13pm, reporting a punch-up in bedsit accommodation at Empire Terrace.
Two men were said to be fighting in the communal area.
Witnesses said that Cannon and the other man were shouting, throwing punches at each other, and trying to grab each other by the throat.
The landlord asked her son for help to separate the men as the fight continued.
Cannon was seen grabbing the other man by the throat, shouting ‘I’ll kill you’, and the man punched Cannon.
intoxicated
Both men were said to be intoxicated at the time.
After they were separated, Cannon said he had been acting in self-defence.
He had cuts on his knuckles while the other man had an injured nose.
Defence advocate David Clegg entered a basis of plea in which Cannon admitted his behaviour amounted to provoking behaviour but stating that he had been assaulted by the other man.
‘He got carried away in response,’ said the advocate.
‘He was not the instigator. Most of it was self-defence, but he was in drink, and he admits his behaviour was provoking.’
Mr Clegg went on to say that Cannon was still welcome at the address and was embarrassed by his behaviour.
Magistrates ordered him to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.