Being drunk in charge of his son costs offender a fine

A 30-year-old father who admitted being drunk in charge of his child has been fined £700.

The man was seen swearing at the youngster who was in a pram at a garage at 3am.

We have not named the man in order to protect the identity of the child.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £125 by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.

We previously reported how the man entered EVF garage on Peel Road in Douglas on May 22 at 3am.

Witnesses said that he was pushing a pram with his son in it.

He appeared drunk and was shouting and swearing at the baby.

Police were called due to concerns and when officers arrived they reported that the man was smelling of alcohol, unsteady on his feet, and slurring his words.

He was arrested and was said to have been verbally aggressive towards police.

When interviewed later, he denied being drunk but admitted he had consumed some alcohol.

He admitted it was wrong to do so when caring for a child.

The court heard that the man is currently on parole until January 2023 after an early release from a prison sentence.

Defence advocate John Wright said: ‘The defendant has asked me to apologise to the court.

‘He does understand the significant danger he put his young son in.

‘He understands it must have been distressing and that it is inappropriate having anything to do with his child when he has consumed alcohol.’

Mr Wright went on to say that this was the first time that his client had consumed alcohol since his release from prison.

‘Unfortunately it occurred at the time he had been asked to babysit his child,’ said the advocate.

‘He tells me he is mortified to appear in these circumstances.’

A probation report assessed the man as a medium risk of reoffending and a low to medium risk of harm to others.