A 36-year-old offender has pleaded guilty to four counts of benefit fraud.
Craig Phillip Teare failed to declare work he had been doing which resulted in him being overpaid about £1,500 in benefits he was not entitled to.
The four charges replaced five previous charges of benefit fraud, which had totalled £7,919, that Teare had pleaded not guilty to.
The crown offered no evidence in relation to those charges.
He will be sentenced on December 22 after a probation report has been completed.
Teare has also previously pleaded guilty to an offence of theft, committed at Boots chemist.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that Teare, who lives at Crossag Close, Ballasalla, had failed to declare a change of circumstances.
He did not declare two sets of work which he had done in 2021.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions not to enter Boots and to contact probation services and co-operate in the preparation of the report.