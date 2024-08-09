A biker from Bristol has been fined £378 for speeding during the TT period.
Daniel Mark Richardson, of Cecil Road, Clifton, did not attend court but sent a postal admission to the offence.
Magistrates also endorsed the 32-year-old’s licence with eight penalty points and ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.
The court heard that police were performing speed checks at Ramsey Hairpin on June 5.
They clocked Richardson riding his BMW S1000R motorbike at 58mph in a 30mph zone.
He was subsequently stopped and told police: ‘I thought the no speed zone started down there, I’m sorry.’
In written mitigation sent to the court, the defendant said it had been his first visit to the TT and he had been under the impression there was no speed limit in the area he was riding.
He said that he now wished he had looked further into the speed limits during TT.
Magistrates ordered Richardson to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per week.