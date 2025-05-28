A three-year partnership with BMW Motorrad has been announced in which the globally-renowned manufacturer becomes the official vehicle safety partner of the TT.
This new agreement will see providing a range of high-performance vehicles to support all aspects of the event’s extensive safety and operational infrastructure, ensuring that TT officials, medics and marshals are fully equipped to carry out their vital duties safely and effectively across the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.
At the heart of this partnership is a shared commitment to safety and performance. The TT’s experienced team of travelling marshals - all experienced former competitors – will be onboard the BMW S 1000 RR, a machine renowned for its agility, speed and reliability.
Two additional machines have been supplied to rider liaison officers Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle and John Barton.
Under the partnership, BMW is also supporting the medical response capabilities by supplying a fleet of X5 and X3 vehicles, including a high-performance SUV as a fast response car.
The TT’s medical response is coordinated through its official partner, Manx Roadracing Medical Services.
Marshals will be supported by a fleet of BMW 530e saloons - in addition to which the safety car fleet will be enhanced with M3 and M5 saloons.
The Department for Enterprise’s head of motorsport Paul Phillips said: ‘Safety is at the heart of everything we do at the TT, and having partners who can help us deliver on that commitment is crucial to the event's success.
‘Our medical response team is continuously driving innovation to improve our safety standards, and having the best equipment available to them - and to all our officials and marshals - is essential in allowing them to operate as effectively and safely as possible.
‘We are looking forward to partnering with BMW, a brand that shares our values and vision for the future of the event.’