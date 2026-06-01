A motorcyclist has been fined £200 for riding with an expired provisional licence.
Makenzie Anthony Corkill was also handed two penalty points by magistrates after admitting the offence.
Checks showed his provisional licence had expired in November 2025, and that he'd also previously been stopped on January 9, and was instructed then to renew his licence.
Defence advocate Jane Gray said Corkill, aged 20, who lives at Springfield Avenue, Douglas, had intended to renew his licence but had mistakenly thought that he needed to get all the documents certified again.
He’ll also pay £50 prosecution costs.