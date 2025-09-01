Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision in Ramsey on Sunday after a car struck a roadside property.
Crews from Ramsey Fire Station, along with police and paramedics, were dispatched by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room to Lewaigue Road.
On arrival, firefighters found a single vehicle had collided with a house, causing structural damage.
The occupants of the car were treated at the scene by ambulance personnel, while fire crews worked to make the area safe.
Fortunately, the residents of the property, who were at home when the crash occurred, escaped uninjured.
The Fire and Rescue Service confirmed on Sunday evening that all of its resources had been stood down from the scene.