A 43-year-old Douglas man has appeared in court denying pretending to be a bouncer at 1886 Bar and Grill.
John Fitzgerald Kahlooni pleaded not guilty to fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information, and a licensed staff register offence.
He will face a pre-trial review in summary court on December 10.
Mr Kahlooni initially refused to speak in court, only saying: ‘I have the right to remain silent,’ but when threatened with contempt of court, he spoke and entered his not guilty pleas.
He said his name was ‘John’ and that he didn’t want an advocate as he claimed they were all part of a fraud that all the courts around the world had committed.
‘I stand under article 61 of the Magna Carta. I’d like to surrender my citizenship to the UK,’ said ‘John’.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that it is alleged that Mr Kahlooni went to 1886 on July 20 and told the head doorman that he was a security man sent by an outside agency.
He is then alleged to have given the name and badge number of someone else who is a registered doorman.
This is alleged to have resulted in him working for three hours and being paid.
In court, Mr Kahlooni, who lives at Mona Street, said that he had not claimed to be door staff, and had said he was a steward for the smoking area.
He claimed that admissions had been made on social media and that police officers who arrested him were corrupt.
He said: ‘I’m collecting all the evidence. I’m doing my own trial.’
Bail has been granted until the pre-trial review.