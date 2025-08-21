Steven Robert Quine, of Willow Terrace, appeared before magistrates recently admitting the offence.
His licence has also been endorsed with four points.
The court heard that Quine crashed his BMW M3 into a wall at the bottom of Fisher’s Hill, near Gansey, on April 18 at 9.40pm.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis but the defendant had a prescription for the drug.
He was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers, who said that Quine had felt his rear wheels of his car sliding, but could offer no clear explanation for what had caused the accident.
He was ordered to pay the fine within 14 days.