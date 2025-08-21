Two men have denied trying to smuggle more than four kilos of cocaine into the island.
Housni Haj Saleh, aged 22, and 26-year-old Mohammed El Guermat Bouchnafa were arrested at the Sea Terminal on July 25.
They appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, both entering not guilty pleas to importing cocaine and possessing it with intent to supply.
Mr Saleh is also charged with possessing a forged document, which can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Their address was given as the Isle of Man Prison, but they had travelled to the island from England.
They will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on September 23 and are currently remanded.