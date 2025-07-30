A 52-year-old woman from St John’s has been fined £400 for possessing 89.4 grams of cannabis.
Sheena Oates, of Patrick Corner, previously admitted the offence, but it'd been adjourned due to there being a co-defendant.
However, on July 29, a court heard that the prosecution was offering no evidence against Joseph Peter Leece, 29, of the same address, and the charge against him was dismissed.
We previously reported that police went to the address initially in relation to a matter on August 6 last year.
However, Oates was said to have told officers there was cannabis in the cupboards.
When they opened a kitchen cupboard, they found a note saying ‘You’re not hungry, you’re stoned, eat some fruit,’ along with two jars of cannabis, and some cannabis butter.
The total amount of cannabis found was 89.4 grams, valued by police at £1,788.
When interviewed, Oates said that she used the drug to combat pain, and that it was for personal use.
Duty advocate Peter Taylor said that his client had been using cannabis to self-medicate various health conditions, but had now been prescribed medicinal cannabis in the form of gummies.
Mr Taylor said that the defendant wanted to apologise to the court and that there had been no evidence of dealing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that it was a relatively large amount for a simple possession charge, but that she had given Oates credit for her guilty plea, her admissions at the scene, and taking into consideration that the offence was now nearly a year ago.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution cost and will pay at a rate of £50 per week.
Mr Leece was represented by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who submitted a costs application for £1,600, excluding VAT, which were awarded.