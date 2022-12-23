A 26-year-old builder who drove while under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years.
Jake Douglas Rhodes admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
He also admitted possessing cannabis and was fined a further £500 for that offence.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Rhodes was driving an LDV Maxus van on Lord Street in Douglas on September 3 at 5.15pm.
Police followed him, reporting that they had concerns for the manner of his driving, something which Rhodes disputed in court.
He was stopped and a search found 2.8 grams of cannabis.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug and Rhodes was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, a sample of blood was taken which later produced a result of 2.3.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
The court heard that Rhodes has previous convictions for drug-related offences.
A probation report said that Rhodes, who lives at Crosby Terrace in Douglas, had been using cannabis since he was 14, partly because of his peer group, and partly to self-medicate.
The report said that he suffered from anxiety but was now working with Motiv8 to address his cannabis use.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client would dispute that there were any concerns about his driving.
Mr Wood asked the court to deal with the offences by way of a financial penalty for both offences.
Magistrates also ordered Rhodes to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fines, at a rate of £20 per week.