Piotr Krysztof Banasiak admitted two counts of threatening behaviour and was also ordered to pay £100 to each of two women who witnessed his acts.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that a woman reported that Banasiak had followed her from Marks and Spencer into TK Maxx in Strand Street at 9.25am on November 22.
She said that he was staring at her and went in and out of the shop three times.
On the third occasion, she said that Banasiak put his hands down his trousers and made a groaning sound.
He was asked to leave the store and did so.
However, at 10am, a member of staff at Holland and Barrett called the police after she said that Banasiak had been staring at her.
She said that he had put his hand in his trouser pocket and started moaning, giving the impression that he was masturbating or simulating the act.
Banasiak who is 38 and lives at Clifton Terrace in Douglas, had left but was later identified using CCTV footage and arrested.
During a police interview he gave no reply to questions.
Mr Swain said that the incidents had appeared to be a one-off and that Banasiak had not particularly targeted the women concerned, so he was not asking for a restraining order.
However, the prosecutor added that a more serious charge, of provoking behaviour, had been considered.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client was perhaps fortunate not to be charged with the more serious offence, and that the threatening behaviour offences are finable only.
Mr Wood said that Banasiak could not remember the incidents due to his intoxication.
‘It is disgusting. My client accepts this,’ said the advocate.
‘He can’t be behaving like this no matter what his state of drunkenness.’
‘Why on earth has this man of no similar convictions behaved so completely out of character?
‘The answer is, the day before, his very good friend in Poland had committed suicide and he has drank to excess to mask his feelings.
‘It’s not an excuse, but it is an explanation. It is important to emphasise how embarrassed he is and he apologises to the two ladies.
‘He accepted what they said and he was appalled. No doubt it will be reported in the press and he will have to live with that.
‘But that doesn’t detract from what the two ladies had to go through.’
Mr Wood asked if any fine could be reduced and compensation given to the two women instead.
Magistrates were initially going to fine Banasiak £500 for each offence but agreed to reduce this and award compensation as requested.
Magistrates chair Pam Teare said: ‘It was appalling behaviour. No-one should be subjected to that.’
Banasiak must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £20 per week.