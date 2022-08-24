Burglar tried to steal £9,000-worth of goods from Strand Street shop
A 21-year-old man has admitted breaking into a Strand Street shop in Douglas and stealing £9,410 worth of goods.
Alexander Kinrade smashed a window at Gadget Mann and stole a GoPro7, iPhones, and a Samsung S20 Plus as well as other items.
He later destroyed some of the stolen goods and burned his clothes in a field.
Kinrade pleaded guilty to burglary theft, and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, which he had tried to force the door open with.
He will be sentenced on October 11 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, at 4.30am on August 3, CCTV footage showed Kinrade sitting on a bench outside Gadget Mann.
At 4.35am, he was seen on the footage kicking the window and door, trying to gain entry.
He was unsuccessful but then pulled something from his trousers and began trying to force open the door with it.
Despite multiple attempts he still couldn’t get in, so he went to the side window and smashed it.
The alarm went off as Kinrade went inside and took a number of items and caused significant damage to cabinets.
One cabinet was smashed using a guitar.
Kinrade then left with a bag of items.
However, at 5.05am, while the alarm was still going off, he was seen on the footage returning and taking more items as well as the cash till drawer.
Kinrade discarded the drawer outside the Manx Museum, after taking the £15 which was in it.
He also later destroyed a Macbook and phones in a field in Willaston and burned the clothes he had been wearing.
Some of the items however, were said to have been sold.
A search warrant was executed at Kinrade’s home at Keppel Road in Douglas on August 10 after information was received, but none of the items were found there.
Kinrade later admitted he had been using a knife to try to force the door open.
Prosecutor Ms Carroon submitted that the case was borderline as to whether it should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing or remain in summary court.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood submitted that, had his client pleaded not guilty, the case would have gone to the higher court, but with the guilty pleas and Kinrade’s co-operation with the police, it was suitable to remain in the summary court.
Mr Wood said: ‘Much of the case comes from his admissions.’
The advocate requested a probation report before sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted summary court jurisdiction, where the maximum sentence that can be imposed is 12 months custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, to contact probation, and not to leave the island without court consent.