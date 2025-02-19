Two 55-year-old businessmen have been hit with fines totalling £1,150 after a brawl at Jaks Bar and Grill.
Simon George Raphael and Shane Robert Martin both appeared at Douglas Courthouse on February 18, admitting disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the two men were at the bar on Loch Promenade on January 18, in the early hours.
A member of their group was refused service by staff.
However, five minutes later they were seen with a drink in their hand, and were subsequently asked to leave by security staff.
Raphael was then said to have become involved, and was described as pointing his finger and ‘getting in the face’ of a bouncer, as he said: ‘What’s the reason he’s being asked to leave?’
He was said to be spilling his drink on the security man as the incident went on, and was then escorted out himself.
However, as he was leaving, Raphael took hold of the bouncer and tried to throw him through the door.
They went outside and Martin was then said to have got involved.
Raphael grabbed a bouncer’s security vest, ripping it, and swung a punch which didn’t make any contact.
Martin was then said to have put the bouncer in a chokehold, which resulted in them falling to the ground.
Mr Kane said that one of the bouncers had his fleece ripped and a neck chain broken.
During a police interview, Raphael, who lives at Manor Road, Brackley, Northamptonshire, claimed that door staff had been heavy handed.
Martin, who lives at Patrick Road in St John’s, said that he had been at a funeral, and remembered putting his hands on staff to separate them from his friend, but accepted he had been reckless.
Raphael was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers, who asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
Mr Travers said that Raphael’s party had been at a wake, and alcohol had undoubtedly affected his defendant’s judgement.
The advocate said that Raphael had felt that staff had been confrontational, and that it had been another member of the group who had initially attracted the bouncer's attention.
‘He accepts he shouldn’t have responded as he did,’ said Mr Travers.
‘He is remorseful for his conduct and loss of good character today. He is a successful businessman and mature man.
‘It is clearly out of character as he has not come to court until this stage in his life.’
Advocate Stephen Wood represented Martin and said: ‘He doesn’t normally behave in this way, is in his 50s, and has his own business.
‘It was misplaced loyalty in the heat of the moment.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood fined Raphael £650 and Martin £500.
They must both also pay £125 prosecution costs each.
Raphael will pay within three months while Martin agreed to pay within 21 days.