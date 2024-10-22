Ronnie Vickers tried to intervene after he saw another male being thrown out of the pub.
The row ended up with Vickers himself being restrained on the ground outside the bar.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the defendant was drinking at the Victoria Street pub on September 7, at 11.30pm.
Security staff were escorting a male out, who Vickers did not know.
However, Vickers, who lives at Keppel Road in Willaston, tried to intervene, telling the bouncers to leave the man alone.
He was subsequently ejected himself, then once outside the pub, ended up being restrained on the ground.
Vickers repeatedly told the bouncers: ‘I’m going to f*cking kill you.’
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, the defendant was interviewed and said that he had not been disorderly inside the pub, but admitted he had been, once outside.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling asked magistrates to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
Ms Gelling said that a fight had occurred in the Nag’s Head, but that Vickers had only been a bystander.
However, he said he had felt that the bouncers were being heavy-handed with a male and had decided to intervene.
‘Upon reflection, he understands that is not his role,’ said the advocate.
‘We would submit that his intentions were good, but it got out of hand.’
Vickers said that he had only sworn and threatened the security staff after he had been thrown to the ground with force.
Ms Gelling handed in letters of reference for her client.
Magistrates ordered the defendant to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per week.