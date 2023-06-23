A drink-driving cabbie who crashed his taxi into a telegraph pole has been fined £1,700 and given a two-year driving ban.
Peter John Lewis was on his way home after dropping off a fare when the accident happened.
The 78-year-old Ramsey man was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and take an extended test at the end of the ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told magistrates that police received a 999 call on June 5 at 2.08am, reporting that a Mercedes Benz taxi had hit a telegraph pole on Andreas Road.
While officers were responding to the call, they came across Lewis driving with damage to his car.
They subsequently stopped him and reported that the front near side wheel had come off its axle and was dragging.
The cabbie was described as slurring his words and he failed a roadside breathalyser test.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Lewis took another test which produced a reading of 56.
The legal limit is 35.
He was interviewed and told police that he had dropped off a fare in Andreas and was going home to Ramsey.
He attributed the crash to a combination of tiredness and alcohol.
Defence advocate Michael Jelski handed in letters of reference for his client and said that the prosecution facts were accepted.
Mr Jelski said that Lewis had not been working through the day as he had spent it marshalling at the TT.
He said he had then attended a marshals supper before going home.
Lewis said that he had then received a phone call at home from a person pleading with him to come out in his taxi and pick them up.
‘He made a very poor decision, a huge error of judgement, one he’s extremely regretful of,’ said the advocate.
‘He believed sufficient time had passed and he was fit to drive.’
Mr Jelski said that his client had co-operated with police and admitted the offence in an interview.
‘He is a gentleman who has been driving for over 50 years and has been a taxi driver for over 20 years,’ said the advocate.
‘His extremely unfortunate actions have now likely hastened his retirement.
‘He realises he is the person responsible. He is held in high regard by many people.’
Mr Jelski went on to say that the defendant was incredibly apologetic and had made a bad decision out of his desire to help somebody.
The court heard that Lewis, who lives at Queen’s Promenade, has one previous conviction for careless driving in 2019.
Magistrates ordered him to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £1,000 per month.