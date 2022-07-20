Cannabis driver was caught twice in three weeks

A 22-year-old man has admitted being in charge of a vehicle and driving it while under the influence of cannabis after he was arrested twice in three weeks.

Alexander Henderson was on police bail for the first offence when he was arrested for the second.

He will be sentenced on August 30 after a probation report has been completed.

Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that police first came across Henderson when they saw his Skoda Citigo parked in a lay-by on the Creg ny Baa Back Road.

He was alone in the car and when police approached they reported a strong smell of deodorant, which it was suspected had been used to try to mask another odour.

Henderson’s pupils were described as dilated and his eyes were bloodshot.

He was asked if he was under the influence of anything but did not reply.

A small amount of cannabis was found in the car and the keys were in the ignition.

Police used a drug wipe test which proved positive and Henderson was subsequently arrested.

He said: ‘I’ve pulled in to have a joint on my way to a mate’s house.’

During an interview at police headquarters he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

A blood sample was taken which later produced a result of 3.9 micrograms per litre of blood.

The legal limit is two.

In court, he admitted being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis.

A second charge, of possessing cannabis, was withdrawn in light of the guilty pleas.

On February 12, while on police bail for the first incident, Henderson was stopped by officers on Lakeside Road in Douglas at 10.45pm while driving the same car.

A smell of cannabis was said to be coming from the vehicle and he was described as having glazed eyes.

A drug test wipe produced another positive result and Henderson, who lives at Moaney Quill Close in Laxey, was arrested again.

At police headquarters, blood was taken which later produced a result of 4.7 micrograms per litre of blood.

In court, he pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of cannabis.

Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.