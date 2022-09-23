Cannabis driver was stopped on a routine check
A motorist who drove under the influence of cannabis has been fined £750 and banned from driving for two years.
Gary Michael Gerrard Dalglish Brown admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test when his ban ends.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that police stopped 37-year-old Brown while he was driving a Ford Focus in Foxdale on April 18 at 10.45am.
When they spoke to him a smell of cannabis was coming from the vehicle and Brown, who lives at Willaston Crescent, Douglas, was said to have glazed and red eyes.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug and he was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced a result of 6.7.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil said that there had been no issues with Brown’s driving and he had been stopped only as part of routine checks.
Brown said he had been driving to a plantation to walk his dog and admitted he had used cannabis.
He said he used the drug for stress, to sleep, and for shoulder and back pain.
Ms Cooil said that her client had self-referred to Medicann, which can issue medicinal cannabis.
Magistrates also ordered Brown to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.