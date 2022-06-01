Cannabis fraudster sent to jail

Wednesday 1st June 2022 5:59 pm
Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 40-year-old man who fraudulently tried to get a licence to produce and export medicinal cannabis was today jailed for four years.

Craig Carroll, of Harcroft Meadow, Douglas, submitted a falsified passport and bank statements to the island’s Gambling Supervision Commission.

Carroll also submitted a business plan estimating that the venture would make £22 million over a three-year period.

Deemster Graeme Cook jailed him for four years this afternoon at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.

