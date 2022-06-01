Cannabis fraudster sent to jail

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A 40-year-old man who fraudulently tried to get a licence to produce and export medicinal cannabis was today jailed for four years.
Craig Carroll, of Harcroft Meadow, Douglas, submitted a falsified passport and bank statements to the island’s Gambling Supervision Commission.
Carroll also submitted a business plan estimating that the venture would make £22 million over a three-year period.
Deemster Graeme Cook jailed him for four years this afternoon at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.