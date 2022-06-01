Cannabis fraudster sent to jail

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 40-year-old man who fraudulently tried to get a licence to produce and export medicinal cannabis was today jailed for four years.

Craig Carroll, of Harcroft Meadow, Douglas, submitted a falsified passport and bank statements to the island’s Gambling Supervision Commission.

Carroll also submitted a business plan estimating that the venture would make £22 million over a three-year period.