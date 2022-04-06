Cannabis importer’s sentence changes

A Pulrose woman who imported cannabis to the island has had her community sentence replaced with a £1,200 fine.

Samantha Jean Harrison was previously ordered to do 140 hours of unpaid work in May 2021, but said that she had been unable to complete the order due to childcare issues.

She has completed 32 hours of the 140-hour order.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes agreed to revoke the community service order and replace it with the fine.

We previously reported that police were called to the Post Office sorting office in Braddan on December 4, 2020, after a report of a suspicious package.

A police sniffer dog had indicated that the package contained drugs and when opened officers found cannabis weighing 20.6 grams, given an Isle of Man street value of £620.

It was addressed to 36-year-old Harrison at an address in Christian Road, Douglas, and she was subsequently arrested.

She was also found in possession of one gram of the drug.

She was said to be a long-term cannabis user and had been working with the Drug and Alcohol Team since 2009.

Harrison, who lives at Heather Crescent, told her probation officer that she had ordered the drug on Snapchat and paid £200.

A probation report said that the community service order had now been deemed unworkable due to Harrison’s childcare commitments.

The report said that a financial penalty may now be the most appropriate sentence.

High Bailiff Mrs Hughes said that she was satisfied that Harrison’s circumstances had changed since the community service was imposed last May.

She agreed to pay the fine by May 6.