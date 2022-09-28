Cannabis user kicked laundrette door

Subscribe newsletter
An offender who kicked a launderette door and had cannabis on him has been fined £600.
Matthew Darius Brown admitted property damage and possession of the class B drug.
A third charge, of attempted theft, was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that, on September 8 at 12.02am, the 24-year-old, who lives at Carmane Close, Peel, was at the rear of the launderette on Peel promenade.
He was seen moving a CCTV camera, then trying to barge open a door.
He then started kicking it but was unable to open it so he left.
The laundry owner noticed that the CCTV camera had been moved and upon reviewing the footage saw Brown and passed it to the police.
He was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters where he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions during an interview.
On September 10, at 12.11am, Brown was seen walking in Christian Street in Peel.
A member of the public called the police after it was alleged that he had opened a car door.
When police arrived he told them: ‘I’ve got cannabis in my pocket.’
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Brown answered ‘no comment’ during an interview.
The total amount of cannabis found was 1.52 grams, valued by police at £30.
Defence advocate John Wright asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas, entered at the first opportunity.
Mr Wright said that Brown had voluntarily produced the cannabis and it was a small quantity for personal use.
Regarding the incident at the launderette, the advocate said that the property damage had only amounted to a scuff mark on the door, and it was therefore at the bottom end of the scale for property damage offences.
Mr Wright said: ‘Mr Brown tells me he was very drunk. He binge drinks and when he’s consumed alcohol his judgement is clearly impaired.’
Magistrates fined Brown £500 for the cannabis possession and £100 for the property damage.
He will pay at a rate of £100 per week.