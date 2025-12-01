A section of the main A1 Peel to Douglas road will be closed for two days next month to allow the felling of several dangerous roadside trees at Union Mills.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has issued advance notice of the closure, which will take place on Saturday, December 6 and Sunday, December 7, between 9am and 5pm each day. Both vehicular and pedestrian access will be prohibited while the work is carried out.
The DoI said the decision to schedule the closure over a weekend was taken ‘to minimise overall impact and in particular on commercial, commuter and schools traffic.’
The trees are being removed by a private contractor on behalf of a private landowner, rather than the department itself.
The DoI stressed that any queries should be directed to Watling Streetworks on 07495 997332, as the works are not being undertaken by or on behalf of the government.
According to the department, the trees have been assessed as dangerous and pose a risk of falling onto the carriageway if not removed.
The DoI said the landowner is ‘acting in a responsible manner’ by arranging their removal.
The closure comes while temporary traffic lights are already in place near Braddan School for unrelated works, and will be well into next year, raising concerns locally about the possibility of significant delays.
Responding to questions about the cumulative impact and possible impact on the ambulance service, the DoI said ensuring public safety was the priority.
‘The trees are in a dangerous condition and are being taken down in order that they do not fall on the carriageway,’ a spokesperson said.
‘The landowner is acting in a responsible manner. All emergency services get prior notice of closures so that they can plan how they are to deliver their services.’
Further guidance on landowners’ responsibilities for roadside trees is available through links provided by the DoI.