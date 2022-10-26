Cannabis user was caught again

Subscribe newsletter
An offender with a long record of drug possession has appeared in court again.
Zachariah James Dean Moore, aged 24, admitted having 3.83 grams of the class B drug, valued by police at £76.
He was put on probation for 12 months for possessing cannabis.
The court heard that Moore, who lives at Albany Road, Douglas, has six previous similar convictions so an alternative disposal had not been available.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police executed a search warrant at Coronation Terrace in Douglas on October 11.
A jar containing the cannabis was found next to a sofa on which Moore said he had been sleeping.
When interviewed, he told police the drug was his, for personal use.
A probation report said that Moore was a vulnerable young man with mental health issues.
The report suggested probation as the most appropriate sentence.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client would welcome the assistance of probation.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered Moore to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.