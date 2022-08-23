Cannabis was found hidden in a kettle and a plastic tub
Subscribe newsletter
Christopher Cannan, aged 18, of Gladstone Avenue, Ramsey, has been sentenced to 15 hours of unpaid work to be completed in the next 12 months.
He had pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to supply, in connection with an incident that occurred in Ramsey in April.
His co-conspirator was 19-year-old Ethan Slade of Albion Terrace, who is yet to be sentenced for the same charge.
Police had been on patrol in Ramsey when they spotted a group of males standing behind a house at Albion Terrence.
A later search of a shed behind the house revealed several quantities of cannabis.
Among the amounts found were £3,522 worth in a plastic tub, and £942 worth in a kettle.
Mr Cannan initially only pleaded guilty to possessing a small amount, £6, which was found on his person.
In sentencing, Deemster Cook said that Mr Cannan had ‘wanted to have up to half of £4,500 [of cannabis] in due course’.