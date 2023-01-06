A 37-year-old motorist has been fined £500 for having no vehicle tax or insurance.
Maxine Constance Hall admitted the offences and also had her licence endorsed with seven penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that police stopped Hall while she was driving a BMW on Douglas Road in Ballasalla on September 24.
The car’s vehicle licence had expired in December 2018 and it was not insured.
It was subsequently seized, due to the tax having expired by more than two months.
Hall, who lives at Close Kennish, Douglas, told police that the BMW belonged to her partner.
The court heard that she has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that the vehicle had come from the UK and had been parked up while awaiting its test to become a Manx-registered vehicle.
On the day in question, Mr Wood said that Hall said she had been late for work and made the decision to use the vehicle.
‘She had not driven the vehicle before, it was a one-off,’ said the advocate.
Mr Wood asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
Deemster Graeme Cook, sitting as Deputy High Bailiff, fined Hall £500 for the insurance offence and made no separate penalty for the licence offence.
She must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week.