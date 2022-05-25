Car wasn’t insured or taxed

A 22-year-old motorist has been fined £500 for driving without insurance or tax.

Vaclav Dobias admitted the offences and also had his licence endorsed with six penalty points by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Dobias was spoken to by police after parking his BMW at Woodbourne Road in Douglas at 12.35am on October 29 last year.

Dobias, who lives in Circular Road in Douglas, told officers the vehicle was not taxed and when asked about insurance, also admitted not having that.

He told police he had just bought the BMW but was aware he shouldn’t have been driving it.

Defence advocate Peter Taylor said: ‘Mr Dobias was taking the vehicle to an off-road site and was going to park it up there while he dealt with matters.

‘He stupidly took a chance. It was the quiet hours of the morning he chose to drive.

‘As soon as he was stopped he made a full confession to police. He was open and honest.’

Mr Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.

High Bailiff Mrs Hughes sentenced Dobias to a £400 fine for the no insurance offence and a £100 fine for the tax offence.