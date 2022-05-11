Careless driver: The corner came out of nowhere

A teenager who crashed his car has been charged with careless driving.

Tobias McKee did not appear in court but sent a postal admission to the offence.

However, High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that the letter he had sent to the court did not make it clear to what he was pleading guilty.

Mrs Hughes adjourned the case until May 24 when Mr McKee will either have to appear in court or forward confirmation of the offence he is admitting by post.

Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that the 17-year-old was driving a Ford Fiesta on Mooragh Promenade, Ramsey, on February 15 at 7.30pm.

The road was wet and as it bends around to Vollan Crescent, Mr McKee’s Fiesta came off the road and hit a wall.

A witness who was walking nearby at the time said that the Fiesta was travelling at speed and had approached the corner too quickly, then left the road, going onto an embankment before hitting the wall.

Mr McKee, who lives in School Road, Onchan, said at the scene: ‘The corner came out of nowhere.’

When interviewed by police he said that he had only passed his test on February 3 and had not driven in Ramsey much, so he didn’t know the corner was there.

He said that he had not been exceeding the 30 miles per hour speed limit but admitted he should have driven more slowly in the wet conditions.

The court heard that he has no previous motoring convictions.