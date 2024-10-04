A carer who has denied sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
The man can’t be named, unless convicted, under anonymity laws introduced by the Manx government in March.
The offence is alleged to have been committed at his workplace on April 28 and involve him touching her vagina.
The man appeared in court on Tuesday, October 1, via video link from the Isle of Man prison, and will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Bail has previously been refused and the defendant is remanded in custody.