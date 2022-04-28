Case against anaesthetists dismissed

Accusations of gross negligence manslaughter against four Manx Care anaesthetists over the death of a patient were dismissed by a court yesterday.

Katherine Teare, Miklos Palotas, Alison Hool and Sheila Clarke were charged after James Joseph Shimmin, aged 55, died at Noble’s Hospital on February 4, 2021.

The BBC has reported that Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks told Douglas Courthouse there was not enough evidence for a safe conviction.

As a result, he ruled that he would not commit the four doctors for trial.

Mr Shimmin, who lived in Douglas, died following an operation at the hospital.

The seriousness of the charges meant the case could only be heard in the higher court, and committal was challenged by the medics’ lawyers.

Dismissing the case against the four, Deputy High Bailiff Brooks said that given the evidence, he could not see how a jury could find the actions of the medics to have amounted to gross negligence.

In a joint statement, Manx Care and the Department of Health and Social Care acknowledged the court’s decision, but said ‘given the complexity of this matter’, they would make no further comment about the case.

They added that the four anaesthetists were continuing in their roles ‘in line with guidance from the General Medical Council’.